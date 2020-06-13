APC Appeals Committee Upholds Obaseki’s Disqualification

A file photo of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in its governorship primary in Edo state.

The Appeals Committee, in a press briefing held in Abuja on Saturday, said it was aligning itself with the APC screening committee’s inability to vouch for the authenticity of the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Speaking after the Committee’s announcement, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said the party’s National Working Committee will now meet to deliberate on the screening report, in order to make a final decision.

READ ALSO: APC Committee Disqualifies Obaseki, Others From Edo Primary Election

Mr. Oshiomhole said the NWC will meet right away after which they will address the press.

Governor Obaseki’s disqualification was announced on Friday.

Although he rejected the screening committee’s report, Obaseki has said he will not appeal the decision.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

