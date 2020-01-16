AOCOED Provost takes charge

By Adegunle Olugbamila

The new Provost of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Oto/Ijanikin Prof Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye (formerly, B.B. Idowu), has assumed duties. She resumed on Monday.

Lafiaji-Okuneye was last month appointed the substantive Provost of AOCOED by the Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She is the second female Provost of the 62 year-old institution, following the expiration of the term of her predecessor Dr Omolola Aina Ladele, on Sunday.

Lafiaji-Okuneye, a professor of Health Education, was born in Lagos Island, Lagos State on February 2, 1972. She obtained Doctor of Philosophy (Health Education) from University of Ibadan (2005); Masters in Education (Health Education) University of Lagos (1999); Bachelor of Science (PHE), Lagos State University(1995); and Diploma in Physical and Health Education also from LASU (1991).

She started her career as classroom teacher at Awori College, Ojo, Lagos State in 1996.

In 1997, Lafiaji-Okuneye joined the service of Lagos State University (LASU) as a lecturer in the Faculty of Education.

She has served as Acting Dean of Students Affairs; chairman of various committees, as well as external assessors in various institutions, including, University of Ibadan and AOCOED.

Lafiaji-Okuneye is a member of many professional bodies some of which include; International Council for Physical Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (ICHPER-SD); Nigeria School Health Association (NSHA); Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD African Region); and International Society for the Advancement of Kinanthropometry (ISAK); as well as Nigeria Association of Sports Science and Medicine (NASSM), to mention but a few.

Lafiaji-Okuneye has authored and co-authored several books on PHE. She also co-authored the nationwide recommended textbook “Physical Education for Primary Schools 1 to 6”.

Until her appointment, Lafiaji-Lafiaji-Okuneye, who is from Lagos State, teaches at the Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education, LASU.

