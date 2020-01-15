Lanre Amodu

Where would you like to go?” Asked the cab driver. “Anywhere but here,” responded Andy as he hastily jumped into the cab as if escaping a crime scene. He just had another heated argument with his parents and he felt he couldn’t stand them anymore.

Why couldn’t they just accept him as he was? As the cab moved through town, Andy stared absentmindedly through the window. Another person in that seat would have enjoyed the cool night breeze and the beautiful scenery but not him.

He felt like his belly was tightened up into a knot. His mind played scenes from his several “encounters” with his parents- when he came home with a girl, when he crashed the car, when he wanted to drop out of school, when he went clubbing till midnight, when… oh his head was beginning to hurt! He was already 16; why couldn’t he be free to live as he pleased?

“We’re here” said the cab driver. Andy was jolted from his troubled thoughts. “Where is here?” he asked, looking around confused. “Where you wanted to go” said the driver. Andy was scared.

If he hadn’t been so drowned in his misery, he would have noticed that the cab had turned into one of the most dangerous alleys in town. Was his heart suddenly in his ears or was it just beating louder? With a shaky voice, Andy said, “I never told you where I wanted to go”.

“Exactly my point,” said the driver, “People like you end up in a place like this.” “But I don’t want to be here” Andy blurted out. “When you set out without a direction, you pretty much don’t have a choice of a destination. Now where is my money?” Andy’s face suddenly became pale as he realised that in his desperation to escape his parents, he hadn’t picked his wallet.

I’m excited to welcome you to the year 2020. We all usually look forward to a new beginning because it gives us a fresh opportunity to improve on our past records. Whether 2019 was excellent, fair, or poor, I believe we all share the same sentiment of a need to move on.

But the big question is “to where?” Movement without a destination in mind is waste. Speed without a target is useless. Let’s learn a few lessons from Andy:

Passion is not enough: like Andy, you may be absolutely sure that you don’t belong where you are currently. You may be tired of your job, relationships, financial status, etc. That is, however, not enough to make you rush out. Passion is necessary for success but you can be passionately wrong if you don’t know your destination.

Assumption is dangerous: “anywhere is better than here” is true only if where you are is the worst place ever. Andy thought his home was a bad place until he got to the dangerous alley. Compared to his new-found fears, he would rather return home to accept the much-deserved discipline from his parents. You may have a great reason to want to “relocate” in 2020 but don’t leave your options open. Determine exactly where you want to end up before you move.

Don’t abandon your life to others’ discretion: when you set out without a destination in mind, you are at the mercy of the people around you. The driver used his discretion to transport Andy and he couldn’t complain because he gave the driver the authority.

Don’t be a passive passenger in your life: since Andy wasn’t making the decision, he was preoccupied by his past instead of looking forward to the future. You can’t go far ahead with your eyes are glued to the rear mirror.

He missed the joy of the ride because of gloom. He was so passive he didn’t notice the direction the driver was going. In 2020, you must stay awake, pay attention and make the decisions.

Wandering is costlier: it is expensive enough paying for a ride to your preferred destination, how much more for a ride around town which ends in a danger zone? If you know where you are going, you will intelligently deploy your resources to get there.

The year 2020 is full of great opportunities. But don’t venture just because you must; venture because you know where you want to go, how to get there and the price to pay to get there.

I wish you an awesome and blessed 2020. Thanks for reading my article today. I would really love to hear from you. So, do share your views with me by sending SMS to 07034737394, visiting www.olanreamodu.com and following me on twitter @lanreamodu. Remember, your limitation is only in your mind. If you don’t stop yourself, no one else can!

