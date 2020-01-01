American singer, Lizzo has taken to social media to pen an inspiring story about her life.

In her post, Lizzo shared the many things that happened to her in a decade, ending with a message encouraging everyone to keep working hard.

She Said:

”2009 was the year my daddy died.

2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving.

2009 I was a girl in Houston Texas with no plan, no hope, no will to carry on.

2019 is the year my album and song went number 1.

2019 is the year I told my mama ‘I can buy you a house’. 2019 I am a woman with a 20/20 vision of the future.

Anything can happen in a decade.

Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything.

Thanks for the ride 2019. Here we go 2020!”

See The Post Below:

The post Anything Can Happen In A Decade – Lizzo Shares Touching Life Story appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...