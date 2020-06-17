Anyas – “Door”

Anyas comes through with an impressive mid-tempo tune dubbed “Door“, After a staggering EP that wielded more than 500k streams across all digital platforms…

Hot sounds record talisman, Anyas just released a brand new single which he tagged “Door“, Mixed & Mastered by Suka Sounds.

This song is a perfect blend of afrobeat and R’n’B… You will fall in love with it at first listening. Anyas delivered effortlessly, this is a taste of the good musics he has in stock for music lovers… Listen and Enjoy below



