Anxiety as Supreme Court rules on Imo gov Monday

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

There is anxiety among residents of Imo State particularly, in government circles, as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on the governorship election in the state on Sunday.

Currently, there is a mixture of hope and anxiety as residents wait for the ruling of the Supreme Court concerning the state’s governorship election.

But both sides expressed optimism that the judgment would favour them.

The battle is between Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While the PDP expressed belief that the judgment would be delivered in its favour, the APC is hopeful that it would defeat the former.

It was gathered that the APC and the PDP expressed confidence that their candidates would be declared victorious.

The APC permutation is lately re-in enforced by the recent prediction of Rev Father Ejike Mbaka who had said in his prophecy that Uzodinma will take over reins of leader ship in the state from the incumbent PDP-led government of Ihedioha.

Although Mbaka said he could not explain how it would happen, he however told a shocked congregation that his prophecy would come to pass because others delivered on the same prayer grounds in the past did the same.

Since that prediction, the state has been in confusion as both party members and supporters have taken to consulting prayer houses on the judgment. Some supporters of PDP have taken to facebook to express their feelings over the case.

According to a philanthropist, Princess Ogbuefi Ezinwa: “I am extremely tensed about Monday Supreme Court judgment more than many Governor Ihedioha’s appointees. My party, my people and the entire Imolites, God please keep us all alive to be a witness, in Jesus name I pray.”

The state publicity secretary of APC, Barrister Enyinnaya Onuegbu however expressed confidence that evidence so far shows that Senator Uzodinma won the election.

Efforts to get the publicity secretary of PDP, Damian Oparah proved abortive as he could not pick several calls put across to him.

However, an official of PDP who pleaded not to be mentioned, said that the party is optimistic but not without some anxiety over the case.

“We are praying that the judgment goes in our favour but we are not at peace with the situation,” he said.

However, the Police Command said its men are fully set for the outcome of the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The state PPRO, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the command is fully prepared though the judgment would be delivered in Abuja, adding that the command is working with other security agencies to ensure that there was break down of law and order,

He also advised the people to freely go about their businesses without fear of intimidation or molestation.

“We also warn other parties involved to maintain decorum. If you must rejoice or jubilation you must do that with respect. Somebody is bound to lose but there is an opportunity for next time.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...