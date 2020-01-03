Another fire outbreak burns down Delta school

Elo Edremoda, Warri

Another fire outbreak has reportedly burnt down parts of the laboratory and a classroom at Aladja Grammar School in Udu council area of Delta state.

The incident, The Nation was learnt, started at about 4:25pm on Friday,

The cause of the fire was not clear as at the time of filing this report.

According to some locals, efforts to get the assistance of fire fighters to put out the fire were unsuccessful.

The incident has caused serious tension among residents.

No life was reported lost, neither any injured in the course of the fire.

The president of Aladja Community Council, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta, confirmed the report.

“It is true about the fire. I am right at the spot to assess the situation.

“We called the fire service from Premium Mines &Steel Limited (operators of the Delta Steel Company), but before they came, our boys who were on ground had tried locally to quench the fire. They assisted us. By this time, serious damage had been done.

“Mostly affected is the school’s laboratory. The fire would have spread but for the quick intervention of our people on ground and later, the fire service.

“We cannot ascertain the cause of the fire at the moment but they said, somebody somewhere lighted fire outside and it came into the school compound,” Ogbiruveta said.

Further commending the state government for the massive renovation works in the school, he appealed to the governor to assist the community by fencing the school.

“If the school was fenced, the fire wouldn’t have entered the compound,” he added.

