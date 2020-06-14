Another Female Student Raped And Killed Inside A Church In Ibadan

Weeks after a UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa, was raped and murdered inside a church in Edo state, another student, Grace Oshiagwu, was allegedly raped and murdered inside a church in Ibadan Oyo state on Saturday, June 13.

According to reports, Grace, a 21-year-old National Diploma student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, was allegedly raped and then murdered inside the church located in the Ojoo area of Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area. She was discovered with machete cuts on her body.

