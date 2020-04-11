Another COVID-19 patient discharged in Oyo

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Another patient has been released from isolation centre in Oyo state after testing negative twice to COVID-19.

But one of the five active cases has also requested a transfer to Lagos isolation, leaving the state with four active cases.

Governor Seyi Makinde made the disclosures while giving an update on the COVID-19- situation in the state.

In a series of tweet through his handle @seyiamakinde on Saturday evening, the Governor said the state has also received a donation of 2,000 test kits from The Citizen for Citizen Initiative led by Mrs Ibukun Awosika.

Additionally, he said support has also been received through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as medical supplies from IRASA Clothing Company.

According to Makinde: “One confirmed COVID-19 patient was discharged after receiving their second negative test result.

‘This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to six.

“Another confirmed case requested a transfer to Lagos. So, there are currently four active cases in the state.

“We received a donation of 2,000 test kits from The Citizen for Citizen Initiative led by Mrs Ibukun Awosika.

“This will be used in our planned drive-through and walk-through tests from next week. We are grateful to the Citizen for Citizen Initiative.

“We also received donations of funds from the @NCDCgov as well as medical supplies from IRASA Clothing Company.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank Chicken Republic, Dominos Pizza and all other organisations and individuals who have supported the state’s effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through donations in cash and kind.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”

