[Animation Video] Tzay – “Feelings” ft. Byno

Tzay - Feelings ft. Byno

Tzay is a panoramic Brand sprung out of Hiphop, the 2018 industry nite Next Rated made his riveting appearance which has aided him gravitate the music business by accentuating his peculiar rhyme style. He reflects the Future of Quality music originating in West Africa, the Nigerian Rapper is a native of Cross River State.

Tzay amalgamates with his day one brother from another mother Byno to bless our mood and to pleasure our ears with an evergreen chune called ”Feelings” off his forthcoming body of work (KINS ONLY). This is one song you can’t help but press the repeat button

Once again, Enjoy Quality music (STREAM/DOWNLOAD ‘Feelings’)

Watch and Enjoy the animated video below

