Anambra Government Starts ‘Operation Arrest All Touts’ (Pictures)

Anambra state Government through its Commissioner for Transport, Dr. CC Mmadubuko is out to stamp out the ILLEGAL REVENUE COLLECTION TOUTS from Onitsha south LGA and environs, many were Arrested yesterday and had been charged to court and are remanded in prison as the prosecution progresses.

Shocker is that one of them was caught with over #500,000k cash as early as 10am.

Pls report such Touts to the nearest Police Station around you. the state government have equally instituted a REVENUE COURT within the premises of onitsha south LGA secretariat for trial of all revenue offenders including the illegal revenue collectors.

