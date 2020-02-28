Anambra APC gets auditor

From Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has elected Paul Chukwuma as its auditor.

Chukwuma replaces George Moghalu, who was appointed managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chukwuma was the Southeast youth leader and governorship candidate of the party in 2017.

If ratified by the zonal executive, Chukwuma would serve as auditor till June 2022.

A statement yesterday by Publicity Secretary Okelo Madukaife said Chukwuma got 22 votes. He defeated Emeka Nwogbo, who came second with 18 votes, and Chidi Duru with five votes.

Other contestants were Uche Ufearoh (one vote); Mrs. Constance Iloh, Messrs Uche Chiadi, and Ifeanyi Ndulue, with zero votes.

Madukaife said: “On approval by the State Executive Committee, Chukwuma’s credentials would be forwarded to the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee of the party.”

He added that the final ratification would hold at the next national convention.

