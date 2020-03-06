AMVCA 2020: Organisers announce Best Dressed Category

By Victor Akande

Ahead of the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, Africa Magic and MultiChoice have announced a special award category – Best Dressed Male and Female.

The award category, according to the organiser, is in recognition of the best-dressed guests on the red carpet.

The awards ceremony is billed for Saturday, March 14 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking on the new category, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Magic channels, said, “We are excited about this new category because not only is the AMVCAs a night when the best stars in African film and TV are celebrated, it is also famed for being the biggest showcase of fashion, glitz and glam on the continent.”

Mba-Uzoukwu explained that the AMVCAs have also been a significant contributor to the growth of other ancillary industries including the fashion and beauty industry, which receives a boost in patronage and publicity with each edition of the awards.

“We look forward to this addition to the awards event and we urge celebrities and guests to make a bold statement on the red carpet and enter for a chance to win the inaugural AMVCA Best Dressed statuette,” she added. The award for the Best Dressed Male and Female at the 7th edition of the AMVCAs will be voted for on Instagram by fans and viewers across the continent.

Attendees interested in this award are to be on the red carpet between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA photo booth. The top 50 (25 for men and 25 for women) will be selected by a constituted AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram account. Fans will then be allowed to vote by indicating their likes for their favourite picture.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

