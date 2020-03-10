Talented singer AmSeth releases his new music project dubbed The “LuvSparker” EP.
AmSeth is an upcoming artist, his full name is Seth Amron and was born at Ajaokuta, Kogi State. He has passion for good music. He’s a singer of Afro, and a Song Writer.
AmSeth has different singles both gospel and secular music and decided to release his first EP “LuvSparker” in March 2020 for his birthday. AmSeth is an unsigned music artist (Independent Music Artist) who is open for any contract.
The “LuvSparker” EP is a 5 track solo project that will blow your mind. Listen to the talented act’s new body of work below…
- “Can’t Love” (True Love)
- “Celebrate“
- “Promise“
- “Bang Bang“
- “Robo Robo“
The post AmSeth – “LuvSparker” (The EP) appeared first on tooXclusive.