Amotekun: ”Northern Extraction Are Never Happy When We Want To Organise Ourselves On Regional Basis” Itse Sagay Slams Malami

Professor Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has said that it is very sad that people of Northern extraction are never happy when Southerners want to organize themselves on a regional basis.

Sagay who is a staunch Pro-Buhari government official, said this while reacting to the comment made by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who on Tuesday, January 14th, declared Amotekun, the newly created security outfit by SouthWest governors, as an illegal entity.

Sagay in an interview with Daily Independent said Malami was only spoken out of prejudice.

He wondered why Amotekun can be described as illegal when it is the same laws that created it that was used in to create the Northern security outfits, Hisbah police, and the Civilian Joint Taskforce.

He stressed that Malami was only expressing his personal prejudice and not the law when he declared Amotekun illegal.

