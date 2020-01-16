Amotekun may cost Southwest 2023 Presidency-Miyetti Allah

Amotekun, the Western Nigeria Security Outfit, may cost the South West the 2023 Presidency, Miyetti Allah has warned.

The National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, told The PUNCH in an interview that South West Governors must withdraw support for the outfit for the region to stand a chance of taking a shot at the presidency come 2023.

Saleh expressed disappointment in the South-West intelligentsia for supporting the outfit.

According to him: “This Amotekun scheme is political and is not the solution to the problem of insecurity. What the South-West governors should have done is to continue to push for state police.

“Where did they expect to get the funding from at a time some of them are struggling to pay salaries?

“It is best they give up on this idea because it may affect the chances of the South-West to produce the President in 2023.

“The thinking is that if the South-West, a major stakeholder in this government, can be toying with this idea now, they may do worse when they get to power.”

He backed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for describing Amotekun as an illegal outfit.

Saleh said AGF should have spoken out a long time ago instead of waiting for things to have reached an advanced stage.

“We are in agreement with the AGF that Amotekun is illegal. In fact, we are unhappy that it took the AGF this long to react,” he said

