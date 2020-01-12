Amotekun ‘ll Promote Community Policing – Arewa Youth Consultative Forum

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has commended the newly-inaugurated southwest security network codenamed ‘ Operation Amotekun ’ , saying that it will go a long way in promoting community policing in the zone .

A Chieftain of the forum , Alhaji Yerima Shettima , in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday , expressed support for the establishment of the agency .

Shettima also distanced the forum from a Northern group which had earlier condemned the initiative by the southwest governors .

He urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuations on social media that he and his group were against the inauguration of the security agency in the zone .

According to him, the inauguration of ‘ Amotekun ’ is commendable , as it will complement the efforts of the Federal Government to secure lives and properties of Nigerians .

“ I am an advocate of community policing . If I now come out to condemn the inauguration of ‘ Amotekun ’ in the southwest, that will be counter – productive .

“ So , I commend the initiative and I will encourage citizens to cooperate with the system to ensure effective operations , which certainly will bring about secured society , ” the forum ’ s chieftain said .

He urged the Northern Governors ’ Forum to come up with a similar programme constitutionally- recognised to protect the North .

According to him, it is a good thing that even the North -West governors are already thinking along that direction .

( NAN )

