Amotekun: Laws Are Not Made In AGF’s Office, Akeredolu Replies Malami

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has responded to the comments attributed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, declaring ‘Operation Amotekun’ as an illegal outfit.

Mr. Akeredolu in an exclusive interview told Channels Television that it is clear laws are not made in the office of the AGF, but he can interpret the laws and advise the FG on matters relating to the law.

“One thing is clear, laws are not made in the office of the Attorney General; he can only interpret the laws and give positions of government on matters relating to the law.

“When he comes out with relevant portions of the law on the matter, we will consider it and respond adequately as the law stipulates.”

The Governor who alongside his colleagues from other Southwest states, last week, launched Amotekun in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, added that the governors from the region are yet to meet since the pronouncement from the office of the AGF.

“We have not met, but I can assure you that when we meet, we will adequately respond to the position of the AGF.”

