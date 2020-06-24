Amotekun Intercepts Northern Youths Coming To Osun With Charms And Weapons

Officers of the Amotekun Corps in Osun state have arrested some youths coming from the Northern part of the country into the state with assorted charms and weapons.

This, according to the Director-General of the Amotekun corps in Osun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu was achieved by the security outfits men on Monday.

According to reports, swords, cutlasses, machetes and assorted charms, among others, were seized from the travelers who told the security agents they were on their way from Nasarawa and Zamfara States.

He said the inter-state offenders, who divided themselves into groups, were intercepted inside the different commuter bus, with multifarious machetes, cutlasses, shovels and assorted charms.

While on interrogations, Comrade Amitolu said the intruders claimed to be labourers at mining sites in Osun, but could not explain why they came with weapons and assorted charms and were trying to enter into the state illegally.

He Said;

“The drivers of the commuter buses also claimed that they were only conveying the ”illegal travelers” from Ibadan, Oyo State capital to Osogbo, in Osun; after they had alighted from trucks coming from the North.

“We thereafter sent them back to where they came from, to prevent transmission of COVID-19.” He added

