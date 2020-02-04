Amotekun: Akeredolu Meets President Buhari (Photos)

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman Southwest Governor’s forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN met with President Buhari today in Abuja where issues regarding Operation Amotekun was discussed.

Governor Akeredolu also used the opportunity to personally invite the President to the commissioning of the Ore Flyover Bridge, a first in our dear State.

The Governor also formally intimated him about the position of the Law concerning the NDDC MD position which should come from Ondo State amongst other issues.

