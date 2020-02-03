A video of Beyonce and Jay-Z sitting during Demi Lovato’s performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night has sparked backlash on social media after surfacing online.

In the video, the music power couple and their 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, remained seated as Lovato sang the national anthem. Jay-Z who supported, Colin Kaepernick’s(an athlete) decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality, immediately faced backlash with fans bashing and accused him and Beyonce for betraying the player’s fight for racial equality. Fans expressed disgust at the couple’s behavior and even slammed them for raising their daughter to disrespect the country.

See the video below:

Jay-Z and Beyonce sat during the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Cxj2RNF1xX — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 3, 2020

The post Americans Slam Jay Z & Beyonce For Refusing To Stand During National Anthem At Superbowl appeared first on tooXclusive.