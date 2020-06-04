Americans Chant Burna Boy’s “Ye” As They Protest Justice For George Floyd || Watch !!

The video of Americans singing Burna Boy’s “Ye” while protesting is all you need to see today.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. While, Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on a city street during an arrest, he repeated the words “I can’t breathe” but unfortunately, this situation led to his death. Floyd’s death sparked outrage and became one of many widely-publicized killings of African-American men in the United States by the police.

Unrest in the city began as a response to the killing of George Floyd as numerous protests, rallies, and marches have taken place in all 50 states in America and other parts of the world. Protestors took to the streets to seek justice for Floyd and also the end of police brutality. In one of the protests which was captured on tape, Americans chanted Burna Boy’s hit track “Ye” while walking on the streets with plaques that read “Black Lives Matter“

Watch the video below:

