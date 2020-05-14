American rapper, The Game has revealed that Wizkid is one of his favorite African artistes.

The award-winning rapper made this known during an Instagram live session with a fan where he was asked if he was going to come to Africa like his other colleagues. The Game answered saying he is really familiar with African artistes and that he listens to only the finest. The Game then went to reveal that Wizkid is his home and one of his favorite artsites

He said : “you know what amma do man I’m not really that familiar… I know your music… I listen to the finest, one of my favorite African artists is my Nigga Wizkid, I f**k with Wizkid thats my hommie…”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

View this post on Instagram video A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on May 14, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

The post American Rapper, The Game Says Wizkid Is One Of His Favorite African Artistes appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

