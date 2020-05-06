American Rapper, Meek Mill & Girlfriend, Milan Harris Welcome Baby Boy On His 33rd Birthday

It’s a double celebration for American rapper, Meek Mill as he welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend, Milan Harris.

The singer who celebrated his 33 rd birthday today took to his Twitter page to announce that he and his girlfriend welcomed a bouncing baby boy. “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday,” he wrote along with the hashtag “#thebestgift and also thanked fans and well-wishers for the birthday wishes .” The newborn baby is Meek and Milan’s first child together as the rapper has two other sons, Murad Williams and Rihmeek Williams, from a previous relationship. Congratulations go out to Meek Mill and Milan Harris for the newest family addition.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ?? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Thanks for all the birthday love ???? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

