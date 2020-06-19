Amanda Seales To Host The “BET Awards” 2020, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, John Legend & More To Perform

Today, BET announces the first group of performers for the 20th annual “BET AWARDS” including Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby,D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the “BET AWARDS” 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 01:00 WATon June 29th making its international broadcast premiere on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129). Repeat TX details include the BET Awards Pre-Show on June 29th at 18:00 WAT and BET Awards Main Show Repeat June 29th at 19:00 WAT.

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary. You know her as, “Tiffany DuBois” of HBO’s Insecure and her debut stand up special, “I Be Knowin”. She is a former co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Real”, host of NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” creator/host of the hit live, and now virtual, music/comedy game show, “Smart Funny & Black”, speaks truth to change via her wildly popular Instagram, weekly podcast, “Small Doses”, and book by the same my name, recently launched her membership community app, “SFB Society”! A Jedi Khaleesi with a patronus that’s a Black Panther with wings, she keeps audiences laughing, thinking, and living in their truth!

In the final countdown to the BET Awards, Terrence J and Erica Ash will host the first interactive pre-show featuring celebrities, nominees, and special guests who will be participating in Black Entertainment’s biggest night.

This follows the nominees announcement in the Best International Act and Viewers’ Choice Best New International Act categories. This year, unstoppable Nigerian act Burna Boy, South African superstar Sho Madjozi and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B have been nominated in the “Best International Act”. Rounding up the list of African nominees are Nigerian singer and rapper Rema and Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha who have been nominated in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.

“BET was created to stand at the forefront of black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “This year we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments of enrichment, entertainment, empowerment and also using our platform to create change for our community.”

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The “BET Awards” 2020 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The show will simulcast LIVE on BET Africa at 01:00 WAT on June 29th with repeat TX details for the BET Awards Pre-Show on June 29th at 18:00 WAT and BET Awards Main Show Repeat June 29th at 19:00 WAT.

