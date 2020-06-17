Categories
Music

Alternate Sound – “AfroBeat Jam Session 2020 Mix” ft. DJ Big N

Alternate Sound AfroBeat Jam Session 2020 Mix DJ Big N

Alternate Sound and DJ Big N presents their project “AfroBeat Jam Session 2020 Mix”.

Africa’s Premium Band; Gospelondebeatz , Dj_Rombee , Drummerboystanley and Barr_Ken serves us a banging mixtape featuring DJ Big N titled “AfroBeat Jam Session 2020 Mix“. Starring Tems with ‘Try Me’, Burna Boy with ‘Ja Ara E’, Ladipoe x Simi with ‘Know You’, Reekado Banks with 2019 hit song ‘Rora’, Simi with ‘Duduke’, Wizkid and Blaq Jerzee’s ‘Blow’, Davido’s smash hit- ‘Risky’ and many more

Listen and Enjoy below

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

The post Alternate Sound – “AfroBeat Jam Session 2020 Mix” ft. DJ Big N appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  Mbosso – “Tamba Magufuli”

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!