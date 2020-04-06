Categories
Music

Aloma (DMW) x Bella Shmurda – “Temple”

Davido’s Personal assistant, Aloma teams up wit Fine Boi Bella Shmurda for this new tune tagged “Temple”.

AMW and DMW presents a brand new single titled “Temple” by Aloma and Bella Shmurda. The fast rising artiste joins the 30BG team and showed them his raw unique talent. He delivered a special melody/vibe for the street.

The song talks about making money to own an empire without the highest arm force (Solider) putting a stop to their hustle. Bella gives a special shoutout to BaddoSneh and Davido BabaImade on this track.

