Allwell Ademola: Journey to fame wasn’t easy

Allwell Ademola is a multi talented woman.She is an actress, singer, scriptwriter, movie director and designer. Her experience as a mascot on NTAs Animal Game Show as a child spurred her into showbiz. In this interview with YETUNDE OLADEINDE, she opens up on her acting career, singing, early life, mentors and the challenges in the sector.

How are you spending the lockdown and Social distancing period?

There are no special ways about it. I have stayed in the house and I strongly believe that it is better to stay safe. So, I have adhered to the rules by staying at home.

What advice do you have for Nigerians at this point?

I will advise Nigerians to adhere strictly to the instructions, stay safe and stay in your house. If you have any reason to go out, it must be very important. For instance, if you need essentials like food, water, medication or fuel to power your generator because of poor power supply.

If you have to do this, then you must be kitted up, use your face mask, wash your hands with soap and water regularly. Use the sanitizer, take your bath regularly, wash your face and adhere strictly to the instructions on social distancing. That way, we would all be safe.

Is there something you have missed because of the lockdown?

I have missed quite a lot of things during this period. I have missed my job, I have missed my earnings, I have missed family and friends too. I can’t go out to visit people and people can’t come to visit either. So, I have missed a lot of things. However, we keep in touch, talk on the phone. But this is actually not the same as seeing people one on one. So, I have really missed friends, colleagues and family members.

What are some of the things that you look forward to in post COVID-19?

I look forward to going back to work. I look forward to making money. The lockdown has affected me in so many ways because all I do has been shut down.

I am an actor, we have not been shooting. I am a singer, there hasn’t been any practice. I sell clothes, and all know that nobody wants to buy clothes now. First, people want to feed with whatever money they have now. So, nobody is buying clothes. It has affected me a great deal and so after the shutdown, I want to go back to my business.

Tell us about some of the memorable moments as an actress?

For me, some of the memorable moments as actress include when I win awards and also when I get recognised by friends, family, groups and my fans. I also cherish the fulfillment on the job, being able to touch lives in the process of doing something that I am passionate about.

I also get inspiration from the stories I tell in my movies and particularly, changing and moulding lives.

What inspires the things you do?

First of all, I would say God Almighty. He has given us life to exist, brain to think. He has also given us the will power, strength to work hard and excel. And then basically the happenings around me gives me inspiration. So, that is where I get my ideas and inspiration to do the things that I do and I just flew with it.

What was the very first role that you played? What was the experience like?

The very first role that I played was a Mascot. That was on NTAs Animal Game in 1995. That was the very first role that I played in the sector. Going down memory lane, I must say that the experience was very interesting and I was quite young at that time. Just before then, I have seen people on television and I admire them so much. So, here I was in front of the camera, playing my role effortlessly. It was very exciting for me. I got home that day feeling really fulfilled. I knew there and then that this was my next line of action. That was how it all started and I took the bull by the horn

What are some of the challenges?

The challenges are many. Some of the challenges include the fact that sometimes you get abused by fans in different ways. One of such is that they expect that every time they see a celebrity they must milk them and so you find them collecting money from us also, there are times when you are shooting films, and some of them would come around to disturb our shoot. So, basically these are some of the challenges.

Tell us about your role models and mentors?

I have always seen Taiwo Ajai Lycett and Joke Silva as my role models. I love them as a child and I still love them. They are two amazing women and I admire what they represent in the industry.

If you had to change something in your industry, what will it be?

If I had to change anything in the industry, it would definitely be our fees. Government needs to do something; they need to help us fund the industry and Improve infrastructure. That way, things will surely get better and we will get better remuneration. The skills of our actors will really improve, thus making film making lucrative and participants would become versatile and more dedicated. We really need funds to motivate us and things will definitely get better.

If you had to advise young people, who want to come into the sector, what would it be?

My advice to upcoming people who want to go into the industry will be to first of all, get education, get training. Then you must believe in God and yourself. Once you get all this and you are focused, then the sky will definitely be your starting point.

How do you relax?

I rest a lot and that has really helped me. Good sleep and relaxation replaces all the lost energy. You get refreshed for a new start.

Besides, I would say that I am an indoor person. Once in a while, I could decide to hang out with friends. But, most times, I stay indoors, meditate, rest and watch films. Yes, I love watching films, they inspire me a lot.

What are the things that you treasure most in your wardrobe?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing. I strongly believe that nothing is worth dying for.

What is your definition of style?

My definition of style is also simplicity. My guarding principle has been, just look good and be comfortable. I love to be comfortable in whatever I wear. Anytime I step out, I like to look really good but I keep things simple. That way you are not under any stress.

What won’t you do in the name of fashion?

Nudity is a no-no for me. It is a total no as far as I am concerned. That I will never do in the name of fashion.

What are the other things that occupy your time?

The other things that occupy my time include music. I am into music, I write songs and sing. I have missed my rehearsals during the lockdown. It is something that I am passionate about.

Tell us about your experience in music.. What are some of the things you have done?

I have been singing for a while now. A long while. I have a band, a twelve man band. I have actually been in the scene for about 18 years. I started the band in the year 2002 and I did an album in 2006, I inaugurated the band in 2010. It is known as All well and company.

What inspired you to go into clothing business. Would you consider it as lucrative?

I went into clothing business because I create designs for myself. I just sit down and create styles because I am a very creative person. And most of the time people see it and just like it. Usually, they would ask where did you get this from or who made your clothes. And I will tell them I designed and made them myself especially for plus sized ladies. Then I just thought of the idea and realized that this is something I would love to do. This will surely be a way of answering the prayers of many plus-sized ladies. I will be meeting their needs and earning income. So, that is how I went in fashion and the clothing business line. When I started, quite a number of my clients liked what I was doing and they said, you don’t have to do only plus size, you can do all sizes. So, that is how it really started and it has been really good.

Tell us about your experience on NTA with Animal Game Show. What are some of the memorable moments?

Looking back after so many years, I would say that Animal Games was interesting with Uncle Wole Akinosho. It was interesting and memorable because we were all kids. We were just living our lives , developing our talents. We were actually doing the things we were asked to do and we were eager to learn. It was just fun and you met different kids from different homes. They came from different religion, different tribes and different sphere of life. It was memorable. because we all bonded happily together. It was awesome and each time I remember those times, I just marvel.

What are some of the new areas that you would like to explore?

I don’t think, I want to explore anything new for now. I am already in fashion, acting, singing, movie director and film making. That is a handful already. So, I am not thinking of anything new at the moment. But again, you never can tell. The crux of the matter is that I am really comfortable with the things that I am doing.

What was the journey to fame like?

The journey to fame was tough. It wasn’t easy at all. But then, it has been worthwhile. I thank God for HIS Grace, for believing in myself, for being hardworking. I must say that God has been really faithful, inspire of the challenges.

