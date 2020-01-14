Alleged Mastermind Of President Buhari’s Fake Wedding Video Gets N1M Bail

The alleged mastermind of President Buhari’s fake wedding with a serving Minister, Kabiru Muhammad, has secured a one million naira bail.

The Presiding Magistrate Aminu Gabari granted Kabiru bail on conditions that he provides two sureties one of grade level 15 equal or above while the other a Businessman.

The accused who pleaded not guilty to all charges slammed on him, was granted bail by the Magistrate Judge who insists that it is on a N1 million basis and the two sureties.

The mastermind was docked at the Magistrate court on Tuesday, on a two count charge of defamation and Injurious falsehood contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Kano Penal Code.

The charge attracts a three year jail term if he is found guilty of the offense, but he pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The case is adjourned to 5th February 2020 for continuation of hearing.

