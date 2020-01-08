Alleged Fraud: EFCC Raids Shehu Sani’s Abuja Residence

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today December 8th, conducted a search at the Abuja home of former Senator Shehu Sani.

The operatives stormed the apartment in Wuse, Abuja at about 3:30 pm to look for incriminating evidence against the former Kaduna senator.

Sani was arrested by the antigraft agency last week for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors, Sani Daudu.

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, allegedly collected the money from Dauda with a promise to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

