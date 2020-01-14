Alleged $24,000 extortion: ‘Why Shehu Sani shunned lie detector test’

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Senator Shehu Sani’s psychological condition might have made him to shun the polygraph test provided by Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

His Political Adviser, Ahmed Sulaiman, stated this on a private radio station in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, monitored by our correspondent.

Sani, who was moved out of EFCC’s detention cell last week to the Polygraph Clinic at the EFCC annex in Abuja, refused the test and opted for the Holy Qur’an.

Sulaiman said: “A situation where you detain somebody for more than 10 days in an underground cell, which, whenever he will be given food, we have to call some people from the top before he could be given food.

“After the long detention like that, then you just bring lie detector or polygraph to him and then bring other accused person who has been going around doing his business; joining them together. Psychologically, the accused might not be in a stable condition.

“So, when you start thinking you are going to put a lie detector on him (Sani) when he is not physiologically balanced, it can’t work.”

He added: “How can a lie detector be able to understand that he had been under detention? He has been denied so many things. So, that is the reason he shunned the lie detector.”

Sulaiman said the senator’s legal team was ready to defend him and secure his bail.

“We are expecting to appear in court. The court order that was granted by the court to EFCC is elapsing on Tuesday.

“Our expectation is that they will bring him to court. Our legal team is to work for the senator’s defence and for his bail to be secured,” he said.

