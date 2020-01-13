Aliko Dangote Finally Reveals When He Will Buy Arsenal FC

African richest and Nigerian number one has finally made up his mind on buying English Football league Arsenal this year 2020.

Aliko Dangote with the current worth of about $10 billion USD has been linked with the purchase of the club worth from Stan Kroenke, a deal that is worth over $4 billion USD.

In an interview with David Rubenste on a show in America, the 62-year-old business mogul gave Nigerian Arsenal fans a sigh of relief after re-establishing his interest in taking over the purchase of the North London side.

Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote has reiterated his intention to buy Arsenal Football Club in 2021.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

He said;

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level, ” “We will go after Arsenal from 2020, even if somebody buys, we will still go after it.” Dangote also disclosed he is into multi-billion projects that may not allow him to make bid for the purchase of the Premier League giants. “It is a team that yes I would like to buy someday. But what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on. “I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can,”

