Alhaji Wasiu Ajani ‘Tekoye’ Fuji Legend Is Dead

The family of Olaifa has announced the sudden departure of fuji music legend, Alhaji Wasiu Ajani otherwise known as Tekoye.

Tekoye, 52 died at the early hours of today Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence in Moshalashi Area of Alimosho Local Government in Lagos.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites at the family house tomorrow at 10 am.

Wale Onifade, who broke the news on Facebook wrote;

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“Family Announce the Sudden Death of Alhaji Wasiu Ajani aka Pure Water. The family of Olaifa has announced the sudden departure of fuji music legend, Alhaji Wasiu Ajani otherwise known as Tekoye.

Tekoye, 52 died at the early hours of today Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence in Moshalashi Area of Alimosho Local Government in Lagos. He will be buried according to Islamic rites at the family house tomorrow at 10 in the morning.

Signed:

Wale Onifade, For the family”

Source:- Tribune online

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

