Alexandre Lacazette Cheats On Manon Mogavero, His Girlfriend With A Club Girl

The striker, 28, enjoyed dates with Funda Gedik at £1,500-a-night hotels and introduced her to his family and teammates.

He even texted Funda while on holiday with his girlfriend of five years Manon Mogavero

Funda claims she didn’t know the Arsenal ace was in a relationship and is surprised he wasn’t caught out, given his status as a Premier League Star.

But Funda, 23, was left devastated when he confessed after three months of dating that he was not single.

She carried on seeing him hoping he would commit — but now says she feels “completely betrayed”.

Funda, 23, told a pal: “Alex went out of his way to persuade me to go out with him. He promised me the world and his devotion.

“It’s no surprise I fell so hard for him. He treated me like a princess.

“We regularly stayed at luxury hotels in London like The Sanderson. But then he casually confessed that he had a long-term girlfriend.

“I was shocked. I believed he was single. I was furious and had to hear him tell me about the girl he had been dating for five years and had moved to London with him.

“Alex managed to talk me round and promised there would be a future for us. He made an effort to see me almost every day.

“He messaged all the time — even when he was in Sardinia on holiday during last summer.

Funda 23, told how she felt ‘completely betrayed’ when Lacazette confessed that he wasn’t single.

She says he managed to talk her round and the pair continued dating as she believed he would commit to her.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...