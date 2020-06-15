Alex Garcia, Coach Of Messi And Pique In Barcelona’s Cadet A Team, Appointed Head Of Observers Department

Barcelona have announced that Alex Garcia will take over the Observers Department at the club, replacing Josep Boada.

Boada’s contract with the club will not be renewed and expires on June 30.

Garcia is a former player for the club and will be responsible for the men’s and women’s sides as well as youth teams, once his duties in the current season end.

Garcia, trained at La Masía and made his debut in the first team under the Johan Cruyff before going to coach youth sices at Barcelona.

The most famous being the Cadet A side which contained Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas.

