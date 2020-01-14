Alaafin Of Oyo Installs Fuji Maestro Wasiu Ayinde As Mayegun Of Yorubaland

The popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) has been named the Mayegun of Yoruba land, the first person to hold the title.

The musician was installed by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, in a ceremony at his Palace in Oyo town, in Oyo State on Monday.

Oba Adeyemi installed KWAM 1 as part of activities marking his 49th year on the throne.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, attended the ceremony.

The traditional ruler said,

“A king who wants progress for his people should listen to good words of music that are deliberately picked to correct societal problems. “I looked around and acknowledged the efforts of some of our musicians who are not just singing for the sake of it. “For a long time, I have been documenting some of the works of our good musicians in Yorubaland. “IK Dairo of blessed memories was honoured in the United Kingdom many years ago. “Then, Sunny Ade was discovered. They called him King of Juju music. What we have done is to discover our own talents. The music of Wasiu is philosophical. It is time we honoured our own.”

Responding to the honour, KWAM 1 said,

“I give thanks to God almighty for deeming me fit. I thank Kabiyesi Alaafin and all our royal fathers for supporting me on this occasion. The responsibility that I am given is about the unity of Yoruba. “The music part of me is on one side while the Mayegun part of me is another side. Henceforth, I stand for the interest of the Yoruba nation. “About 11 years ago when Kabiyesi first muted the idea of installing me with the title, he sent me back midway apparently so that I can go for more tutelage. He sent me to learn about more rudiments of life. I am better off today. “I stand before everybody today and assure you of my readiness to play my roles diligently.”

