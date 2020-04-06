Akwa Ibom State Emergency Response Team Partners CS4SG to Combat Covid19

The Akwa Ibom State Emergency Response team has forged a partnership with the Community Stakeholders for Social Good (CS4SG) group to combat the Covid19 pandemic in the State.

This took place on Monday, April 6th, 2020, as the representatives of the Response Team led by Dr. Usenobong met with representatives of the CS4SG at it’s newly set up a call center in Uyo, the State capital.

The call center is set up by the CS4SG to assist in Emergency response as well as tackle some of the challenges that may delay the quick response by the emergency team during this period.

It is manned by call center agents who are volunteering members from Private Companies and Businesses of CS4SG Community, with additional training by the State Response Team.

This is playing a huge role in meeting human needs and helping communities, localities, and non-government organizations address this crisis.

Accompanying Dr. Usenobong from the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health were representatives of the Government, such as Comrade Ini Ememobong of The MarthaCare Foundation & The Ini Ememobong Foundation; Representatives from the Hensek Group among others.

Community Stakeholders for Social Good (CS4SG) is an ecosystem of Business Owners, Community Stakeholders, Corporate Organizations, Institutions, Academia, Local Entrepreneurs and professionals solving the most pressing social and environmental issues in our communities.

