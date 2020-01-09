Akwa Ibom Speaker Disowns Facebook Account Over Fraudulent Activities

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Aniekan Bassey has warned those using his Facebook account to defraud unsuspecting members of the public to refrain from such act or face the full wrath of the law.

The Speaker through his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Darlington Udobong in a statement on Thursday said this following information on his (Speaker) page that he was giving out financial empowerment to members of the public using one Mr. Benjamin.

The said Benjamin who also claimed to be the Director of the Empowerment Scheme and a part-time Pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, had a sole aim of defrauding his victims.

The statement obtained by our correspondent reads in parts,

“The attention of the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, has been drawn to yet another fake Facebook account, RT. HON. ANIEKAN BASSEY, created by internet fraudsters, impostors and impersonators with the sole aim of defrauding and deceiving the general public. “Though the name and photographs in the said account portray Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, the account is never his and does not represent or reflect the true identity and personality of Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey. “The Speaker sincerely urge Akwa Ibom people and the general public to beware of the nefarious acts of internet fraudsters who are using Facebook and other social media handles to commit atrocities and deceptions. “On the said account, the fraudster/impostor/impersonator is rolling out financial empowerment to members of the public using one Mr. Benjamin, who also claims to be the Director of the Empowerment Scheme and a part-time Pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, to defraud his victims. Also, according to the fake Facebook account, the Speaker studied at the University of Uyo, lives in Abuja, Nigeria and is from Eman Uruan, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. ”The Speaker, therefore, distanced himself from these Facebook accounts and all communications emanating therefrom. He warned those using the internet to blackmail, defraud, create mischief and disharmony to refrain from it. He said every internet fraudster, impersonator and impostor will soon face the wrath of the law.

