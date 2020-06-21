Akwa Ibom Seals Christ Embassy Church

Akwa Ibom State Government has sealed off a Christ Embassy church in Uyo, the state capital for allegedly flouting guidelines for reopening of churches amid the coronavirus pandemic, The PUNCH reports.

The Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, who announced the development in a statement on Sunday, expressed dismay at the action of the pastors and members who reportedly attacked members of the state COVID-19 monitoring team.

Ekuwem said, “Today, Sunday 21 June, 2020, the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria Monitoring Team, while on a routine compliance/inspection visit to the Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, State House of Assembly Road, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue to enforce the guidelines and protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the state, were obstructed, attacked and brutalized by the pastors and some members of the church.

“In response to this act of lawlessness by the church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed with immediate effect till further notice.

“The pastors and relevant members of the church will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

