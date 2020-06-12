Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Dismisses Constable For Cultism

A file photo of Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal, has dismissed a police constable, Mfon Esio, for being a member of a secret cult group.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, N-Nudam Frederick, said the policeman was sacked after investigation revealed that he participated in the initiation rites of a secret cult, Junior Vikings Confraternity in May.

According to the statement, one Ubong William was abducted and taken to a bush along Marina Road in Eket Local Government Area where he was forcefully initiated into the cult group.

“The constable has been subjected to an orderly room trial where he was found guilty of the offence and has been dismissed immediately from the Force. This will serve as a deterrent to others of his like in the Force,” it said.

Frederick also disclosed that 12 persons suspected to be notorious cultists have been arrested in different locations in the state.

He disclosed that 10 locally made pistols, live cartridges, machetes, axes, charms, hard drugs, and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, therefore, warns that any persons, no matter how highly placed, involved in cultism or other crimes will be promptly arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the statement added.

