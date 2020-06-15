Akwa Ibom Flood Destroys 100 Houses, Displaces 300 Persons

A Heavy downpour resulting in flood has destroyed 100 houses and displaced 300 persons in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the heavy downpour which started about 3a.m in the early hours of yesterday, ended around 12p.m in the afternoon in Eket and its environs.

The resultant flood displaced some residents of Eket in Edem Udo, Grace Bill, Marina Junction, Udoh Umoh, Stadium road, Ikot Udoma, Idua road among other adjoining streets in the area. The flood resulting from the persistent rainfall and bad drainage system in the area, destroyed over 100 houses and displaced 300 persons.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Mr Ubong Mark, a resident of Edem Udom in Eket, while narrating his ordeal, said he has been suffering from effects of flooding in the area for the past eight years.

“Today’s flood is indeed a serious calamity that has befallen me. I was at home preparing for church when water began to enter into my house as a result of accumulated pressure of the downpour. “I have lost most of my belongings especially books, electronics, beddings, laptop and other personal belongings,” he said.

Mr Paul Essien, a resident at Grace Bill where most banks in Eket were located, also cried for help as the flood took over houses in the area. Essien said that some residents of the affected area had taken refuge in areas where the flood did not penetrate. He appealed to the state government to construct drainages to save residents from the perennial annual flood.

“The situation is pathetic, most people have relocated to their neighbour’s houses because the water has taken over their houses, shops and farmlands,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Nsikak Etebia, at Ikot Udoma/James town, appealed to the state government to build roads with drainage system.

Source:- NAN

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

