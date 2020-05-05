Akinjide: Death of an enigma

Olakunle Abimbola

In 1979, the Senate ministerial confirmatory chambers, then at Parliament Building, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, broke into virtual civil war.

Arrayed at one end of “battle” were the ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN) senators. Though with a slight (but no working) majority, their mandate was to push President Shehu Shagari’s nominee for Justice minister and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Arrayed, at the other end, were senators of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), of Chief Obafemi Awolowo; and Nigeria People’s Party (NPP), of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Both caucuses were equally determined to block that nomination.

The UPN senators, mainly Yoruba, were bent on fobbing a “traitor” to the Yoruba cause, off the ministerial saddle.

The NPP caucus, mainly Igbo, were equally gung-ho about shooing a “Yoruba tribalist”, off the ministerial dais of the Federal Republic.

Both “traitor” to the Yoruba cause, and “tribalist” on account of the Yoruba, was Chief Richard Abimbola Osuolale Akinjide, SAN (4 November 1931 – 21 April 2020).

But how can outsiders lampoon you as a “Yoruba tribalist”, yet the Yoruba political mainstream dismiss you as a “traitor to the Yoruba cause”? That was the enigma of Richard Akinjide.

The UPN/NPP gang-up against Akinjide’s nomination had specific throw-backs: into the 1st Republic (1960-1966); and the then approaching 2nd Republic (1979-1983).

Before the 2nd Republic’s 1 October 1979 handover date, Akinjide had scuttled Awo’s bid for the presidency, with his (in)famous twelve-two-thirds judicial joker.

That legal legerdemain, bought by the Supreme Court, all but put paid to Awo’s hope, to stretch the 1979 presidential race to the Electoral College. NPN’s Shagari had the clear majority vote. But he didn’t have the spread (12, instead of 13, out of 19 states. Awo’s own spread was six out of 19 states).

Even then, since the 1979 Constitution was clear, on both the vote and the spread, the election ought to have been settled at the Electoral College. That was the law.

But the Akinjide trickery, that fobbed off that twin provision of the law, gifted the 2nd Republic a legitimacy kiss of death, from which it never really recovered.

That Akinjide, a fellow Yoruba, provided the joker to scuttle the looming Electoral College, thus gaming the Awo camp, made him a “traitor to the Yoruba cause”.

But the NPP senatorial angst went back to the 1st Republic, with its hegemony politics, dripping with ethnic pork.

Akinjide took over as federal Education minister (1965-1966), only to find that Aja Nwachukwu (1918-2001), Nigeria’s first federal Education minister (1958-1965), had spiked the federal scholarship roll with fellow Easterners.

Akinjide, who would have none of that nonsense, cried blue murder, and proceeded to correct the lopsidedness, with a more ethnically balanced list.

The weeded Easterners railed, screamed and growled. But the new beneficiaries, most of them Westerners, preened: new sheriff, old roguery, new winners, full stop!

Enter Richard Akinjide, the new and unfazed “Yoruba tribalist”, in the Eastern mind!

A similar ethnic row broke out when, under Akinjide’s watch, the University of Lagos (Unilag) appointed Prof. Saburi Biobaku, to replace its first vice chancellor, Prof. Eni Njoku (1962-1965).

Aja Nwachukwu, had mid-wifed Unilag, Nigeria’s first post-independence federal university, and appointed Njoku as its first VC. Earlier, he had also appointed Kenneth Dike, as first Nigerian VC of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s first-ever university, thus laying himself open to charges of ethnic favouritism, if not outright nepotism.

So, what Akinjide did was no more than tweak the good, old Aja doctrine, to benefit his own Yoruba; as Nwachukwu did, all through his long ministerial tour, to benefit his Igbo folks — hegemony politics, dripping with ethnic pork!

Still, neither the Nwachuckwu nominees nor the Akinjide appointees, were unqualified for the positions. What played out was simply the elite, as ethnics, scrambling for limited spaces, in emergent Nigeria.

So, those that today screech and scream “nepotism!”, at the sight of any appointive list, should know these things date back. As the Akinjide-Nwachukwu row showed, the beneficiaries change in tune with the regnant realpolitik.

Indeed, the political manoeuvres, of 1965 and 1979, got resolved as historical parallels: Eni Njoku would move East to become VC of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); just as Zik did to become Eastern Premier, after his failed bid as Western Premier.

Also, the 1979 UPN/NPP anti-Akinjide gang-up would peter off, just as the latter-day NCNC/AG UPGA alliance, which could not stop the “victory” of NPC/NNDP-led Nigerian National Alliance (NNA), in the fatally flawed 1964 Nigeria general elections.

Still, the federal scholarship/Unilag rumpus revealed yet another side of the Akinjide puzzle. He was as cosmopolitan as they came: intellectual, brilliant, well-travelled, suave and polished. But if it took raw atavism to claw, and cut a fair share of the Nigerian cake for own folks, so be it!

But if Akinjide was that hung-ho over Yoruba interest, how come he died almost a pariah, to the Yoruba cause? How come, even in his native Ibadan, he boasted little or no community value? Fair and legitimate questions!

For starters, Akinjide’s ministerial activism flowered at the vortex of 1st Republic Yoruba resent. Awolowo was in gaol. Samuel Ladoke Akintola (SLA), embattled Western Premier, was in the throes of the “wet-ie” (douse and blaze) anarchy.

So, the Action Groupers and sympathizers, in the clear majority, sneered at Akinjide’s Yoruba activism, as nothing but empty fop to buy legitimacy.

But that further opened the vista into complex intra-Yoruba realpolitik, skewed against Akinjide’s conservative political temper, to which he stubbornly stuck all his life.

Akinjide’s Ibadan, post-Oyo Empire, was the Oyo-Yoruba metropole. The Oyo-Yoruba area is the bastion of Yoruba political conservatism.

Yet, same Ibadan was the glorious Awo capital, from where he unleashed his unparalleled progressive developmental agenda that, in less than 10 years (1951-1959), vaulted the Yoruba masses above others in emergent Nigeria.

Awo’s developmental agenda, and brilliant advocacy for federalism, won over a great many Ibadan-Oyo elite. But the epicentre of Awo’s social democracy was clearly elsewhere: the Ekiti/Ondo axis, and Awo’s native Ijebu/Remo axis, especially in the rural areas.

Akinjide was never won over — no crime: indeed, a rare strength; in an era of political chameleons.

But at every juncture, he appeared the ever-merry anti-Awo spoiler. Just as he conjured “twelve-two-thirds”, he was part of SLA’s Demo, notorious for soulless election fixing and sundry brazen tactics. Hence the tag: Yoruba “traitor”.

Yet, that sweet-sour Demo ticket earned him the club to clobber Aja Nwachukwu’s ethnic loading of federal privileges. But as Akinjide pulled all stops to strike for the Yoruba against other ethnics, he scurried back into his Ibadan-Oyo cocoon, in intra-Yoruba affairs! That deepened the Akintola conundrum.

Still, the Ibadan near-zero community value? Margaret Thatcher (the “milk-snatcher”), latterly British Prime Minister, sensationally once declared there was nothing like “community”! You took responsibility; and rose or fell by the sweat of your brow!

Akinjide would appear a Thatcher kindred spirit. Beyond his immediate family, the late legal Titan seldom ventured, with harsh frugality to boot!

The community also would progressively ignore him — which explains why, after entering Parliament (1959-1966), he never won any other partisan election, all through his long life.

