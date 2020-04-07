Akindele donates N100m, Folarin N5m to battle COVID-19

By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

Ibadan-born business mogul and philanthropist Chief Bode Akindele, has donated N100 million to the Federal and State Government to support the battle against coronavirus.

His spokesman, Oloye Lekan Alabi, disclosed this while addressing reporters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday.

The Oyo State Government had announced Akindele’s N25 million donation as the highest to the state.

But Alabi revealed that Akindele also donated N50 million to the Federal Government and another N25 million to Lagos State Government totalling N100 million.

Alabi said the business mogul made the donations on Saturday.

According to him, Akindele’s gesture was to boost government’s efforts to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and bring relief to Nigerians starved of food and other essentials due to the lockdown.

Also, the Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin, has embarked on distributing cash and items worth N5 million to his constituents to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

In a statement, Folarin said a committee headed by Biliaminu Oyedele and Akeem Olatunji, will distribute the cash and items in the 11 local governments in the district cutting across Ibadan, Oyo and Ogbomoso.

He added that the gesture will also complement the efforts of the government on alleviating suffering of Nigerians during the restriction period.

