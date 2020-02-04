Akerodolu To Meet Buhari On Amotekun Today

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will meet with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd,), to discuss the details of the Operation

Amotekun security initiative being championed by South-West Governors.

A reliable presidency source on Monday said the governor had secured an appointment to meet with the President to explain the issue to him.

The source said, “The governor has an appointment to meet with Mr President on the Amotekun issue tomorrow (Tuesday).”

However, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, said, “I am hearing this from you. I just left a meeting with my governor and there was nothing like that. So, I don’t know where this is coming from.”

Recall that the Ondo State governor, had on Friday, January 24, told reporters in Abuja that he and his colleagues would meet with the President to explain the Amotekun to him.

This followed the pronouncement by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, declaring the Amotekun initiative illegal.

An earlier meeting had to be rescheduled because the date of the meeting coincided with the period of the President’s official trip to the United Kingdom.

