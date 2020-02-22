Akeredolu’s third anniversary flags off

Damisi Ojo, Akure

As part of activities to mark the third year anniversary of the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in office, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the Ore Flyover and industrial park.

The chairman of the anniversary planning committee and Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, who disclosed this, on Friday, during the news conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Akure, said President Buhari, alongside the APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a host of other eminent personalities will commission key projects across the senatorial districts of the state.

Akinterinwa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the 11 day activities, which started yesterday, with a pre-event press briefing and a movie screening will end on Friday, March 6, with the governor’s banquet with important personalities of Ondo origin in Lagos.

Rad Also: Igala community backs Akeredolu for second term

The commissioner, who reeled out some achievements of the present administration said it has become pertinent to celebrate the governor due to his unrelenting wish to develop the state.

He said, “That is why we feel convinced to roll out the drums to celebrate with our people and showcase a few of our efforts in translating the five-point Agenda of Mr. Governor into concrete dividends of democracy, especially in the areas of infrastructural expansion and rehabilitation, community and rural development, economic empowerment and social investments, human capital development, to mention a few among others.

Akeredolu is slated to broadcast to the people of the state tomorrow (Sunday), while on Tuesday, President Buhari will commission the Ore Flyover and Industrial Park.

The anniversary lecture is billed to hold on Thursday and it is to be delivered by eminent lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) among other programmes of the anniversary.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

