Akeredolu Receives APC Nomination & Expression Of Interest Forms, Goes Emotional

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday went emotional while receiving the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms bought for him by lawmakers and the various support groups in the state.

The First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu also joined her husband to receive the forms.

It will be recalled that Nineteen members of the APC Caucus in the Ondo State House of Assembly were in Abuja on Thursday to purchase the Expression of Interest Form for the Governor, while various support groups from the state were also at the national Secretariat to purchase his Nomination form.

Seventeen of the members of the Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, presented the Expression of interest Form to the Governor at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Arakunrin Akeredolu described the gesture of the lawmakers and the various support groups as priceless, while expressing his gratitude to the people.

The Governor said: “I’m short of words. For all these different groups, I want to thank you. When you see them on the social media, I don’t see why anybody would say he wants to challenge us. I didn’t give anyone any money. I didn’t give the house of assembly members any money, yet you went to Abuja and bought me these forms. I thank you all.”

He said the second term bid of his administration will further put the state on the pedestal of accelerated development and put a seal on the foundation of progress that has already been laid.

Presenting the expression of interest form to the Governor, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun said the Governor deserves the double portion as mentioned in the bible.

He said: “We believe in what we see in you. You have worked and you deserve double portion. And the double portion is your second term. The APC Caucus in the House of Assembly is solidly behind you.”

Speaking on behalf of the various support groups, the coordinator, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Strategy, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said what happened in Abuja where the forms were purchased with funfair was a clear signal of victory for the Governor.

He said: “Your choice for a second term is destined by God and the work you have done in this state in the last three years and five months is unbelievable. This is what propelled us to decide that we must purchase this form for you.

“The foundation you are laying now must not stop. Port Ondo must not stop. Agagu came and he was unable to complete it. It was truncated and we don’t want this to be truncated too. We don’t want Ondo-Linyi to stop.

“One thing that is not clear to people is that God doesn’t make mistake. It was during Baba Ajasin that a lot of industries were established in this state. When you came in 2016, none of these industries was functioning anymore. But today, you have started bringing back those industries.

“Your giant stride in Ondo state can not be quantified. Is it in the area of road construction, health sector or the regular payment of salary and your efforts on bitumen exploration?

“For all these to be realised, we need you to contest for a second term. We want you to lay that foundation and once the foundation is laid, nobody will deviate from the path of prosperityand progress.”

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media)

June 12, 2020.

Source:- Citadel ng

