Akeredolu orders arrest of face mask violators

Osagie Otabor, Akure

ONDO State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered arrest of anybody walking in the street without wearing the face mask.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The governor said offenders would be placed on 14-day isolation at their own cost.

Akeredolu spoke on Thursday in Akure, the state capital, while kick-starting the distribution of 500,000 face masks produced by tailors in the state.

The governor said the production of the masks and their distribution were aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.

Akeredolu said his administration engaged the services of 400 tailors to generate income for them to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The governor explained that the face masks were produced according to the specifications of global health organisations while the materials met globally prescribed medical standard.

Read Also: Akeredolu assures investors of support

“It is significant for me to inform the public that whoever is arrested for not wearing the nose mask will be kept in the isolation centre for 14 days and have his specimen taken to be tested for the virus. Such individual will be responsible for his or her upkeep at the centre,” he said.

Also, Chairman of Nsukka Main Market Traders Association, Mrs. Ngozi Ozioko, has threatened to recommend 14 days of isolation for any foodstuff seller who fails to maintain social distancing and wear face mask.

Mrs. Ozioko spoke in Nsukka while addressing foodstuff traders at different locations in the market.

“Any market the task force seals, there will be no selling of foodstuffs, vegetables and fruits to the people.

“It’s left to you to maintain social distancing, put on your face mask or risk 14 days in COVID-19 Nsukka isolation centre,” she said.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

