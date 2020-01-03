Akeredolu: Battling second term politics

Musa ODOSHIMOKHE

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was elected in November 2016 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having defeated Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The primary that produced Akeredolu was fraught with controversy and even polarised the APC in the state. The development posed a threat to the progressives’ camp in Ondo, but the ‘Team Aketi’ stood behind the governor as it battled to win the election.

Governor Akeredolu has to a large extent been blamed for the party’s disunity in the Sunshine State. The governor is believed not to have demonstrated enough will to manage the crisis, hence the party is bothered as to what to what must be done to achieve peace.

As the governor prepares for his second term, this year, many believe the party has to come together to be able to keep Ondo peoples mandate in the years ahead.

The worrisome situation has propelled the party’s leadership at the national level to seek a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the party in the state. The national leadership views the parallel camps in Ondo APC as poisonous and must be nipped in the bud.

Some of the groups that have emerged from the crisis within the APC in Ondo include the Borrofice group and the Ali Olanusi/Oke/Abraham faction. The latter became known as the Unity group and planned to sustain the struggle against the governor.

The disunity in the state manifested itself in the last presidential election during which the PDP candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

Of the three senatorial seats occupied by Ondo APC senators, the party could only retain Ondo North Senatorial District won by Prof. Ajayi Boroffice.

The party struggled to win four out of the nine House of Representatives offices. The APC even descended to the background by promoting Action Alliance (AA) during the last general election.

Observers say the APC condescended too low in promoting the AA which never made an impact during the election. The crack in the APC is very visible as the party moves to consolidate its grip on power.

Former Interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, however, said the leaders were poised to mend broken fences to enable the party win the coming governorship election in the state.

Akande said that talks had reached advance stage on the unity of Ondo APC, noting that they had been advised to soft pedal in order to achieve unity.

But five months after the reconciliation efforts, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. One of the resolutions was that the state Exco be dissolved and replaced with an all encompassing caretaker committee. This however, has remained a tall dream.

But the government said there was no crack in the wall, noting that people are even defecting to the APC in view of the confidence and high performance recorded by government.

