Akeredolu Announces Recruitment Of 1000 Teachers In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has announced the kick off of the recruitment of one thousand (1000) teachers in the state.

Governor Akeredolu who made the announcement via his twitter account, said two hundred (200) vacancies are for candidates with Bachelors in Education(B.ED), while eight hundred (800) are for NCE holders.

He further urge interested applicants to reach out to SUBEB

In his tweet “Today we announced that we will begin the recruitment of of 1,000 teachers with B.ED & NCE qualifications. Two hundred vacancies are for candidates with B.ED, while 800 are for NCE holders. Interested applicants should reach out to SUBEB at

