Akanbi felicitates with KWAM 1 over chieftaincy title

The Okanlomo of Ibadan, Sen. Adesoji Akanbi, has congratulated his friend of over 32 years, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, over his installation as Mayegun of Yorubaland.

KWAM 1, as the Fuji maestro is widely known, has just been installed by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland.

Akanbi, who was a member of the House of Representatives and The Senate, said that Adeyemi made a good choice in his friend.

Recalling how he was on the entourage of KWAM 1 to the Alaafin 11 years ago, Akanbi explained that the monarch said he had no problem with him becoming Mayegun but that it was not yet time.

“I remember that day 11 years ago. It was on a Monday. We followed him to the palace of His Imperial Majesty and he told us straight away that the coast was not yet clear; that he was going to consult. I am happy that all of us are alive to witness today,” Akanbi went memory lane.

Extolling the person of KWAM 1, he said that their paths crossed in 1987 in the United Kingdom, adding that the Fuji maestro believes in building and nurturing friendship.

He revealed that the families have become one as KWAM 1, apart from other benefits, doesn’t charge to entertain at his family’s event.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...